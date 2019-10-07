Jackson County Licensed Professional Counselor Pleads Guilty to Medicaid Fraud

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says that Donna Dixon of Jackson County has pled guilty to one count of Medicaid Fraud. Dixon was a licensed professional counselor in the Kansas City area. She repeatedly billed Medicaid for counseling services that she claimed to provide to children in between Fall 2016 and Summer 2017. The Missouri Attorney General’s investigation of Dixon’s practices revealed that several of the children Dixon claimed to provide services to, were inpatient in a hospital when she claimed to have provided them counseling services. Dixon did not provide the children counseling services while they were hospitalized and she created false documentation to make it appear as though she had provided them counseling services in their homes instead. Dixon was sentenced to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, which then got suspended. She was then placed on 5 years of probation. As a condition of her probation, Dixon will have to pay restitution in the amount of $3,231.19 as well as a civil penalty of $5,000.

