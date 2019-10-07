Monday, October 7th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Alabama woman concerned that her methamphetamine may have been tainted with another drug asked police to test her stash, a service request that resulted in her arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Cops report that 48-year-old Jennifer Colyne Hall called police dispatch last Wednesday seeking assistance. When Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies subsequently arrived at Hall’s residence in Toney, a Huntsville suburb, she presented them with a clear plastic bag she had removed from a baby wipes container.

“I want this dope tested,” declared Hall, who added that she was concerned that her speed was somehow tainted. Cops reported that the baggie proffered by Hall contained meth. As a result, Hall was arrested on a felony narcotics possession charge and booked into the county jail. She is being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.