Burglary arrest in Cape Girardeau

On Sunday evening, residents on County Road 521 reported a Burglary in progress at their home to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Deputies located the suspect vehicle a short time later. The suspects drove off into the city of Cape Girardeau and crossed the river bridge into Illinois where authorities from the Cape Girardeau Police and Illinois assisted in their arrest. Adam Koenig is charged with burglary, stealing, and resisting arrest. Koenig has a cash bond set at $30,000. Nicholas Jason Burkart is charged with burglary 2nd and stealing. Burkart has a cash or surety bond set at $25,000. The stolen property was recovered.

