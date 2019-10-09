Highway patrol: Wrong-way crash result of medical issue

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 involving a Scott County deputy Sunday occurred because the officer had “a medical issue.” 34-year-old Deputy Jason Vishe of Sikeston was driving southbound in the northbound lane of the interstate at the time of the crash in New Madrid County. The patrol’s Sgt. Clark Parrott said his agency cannot elaborate on Vishe’s medical problem because of a federal law protecting the privacy of a person’s medical information. The deputy was off duty and “not chasing anybody” at the time of the crash. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

