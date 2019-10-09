Wednesday, October 9th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A North Carolina teenager who posted a threat on his Instagram page to “shoot up” a movie theater has been arrested on a felony cyberstalking charge. 16-year-old Nikolai James Dixon Jr. was arrested Friday after “local citizens and the media” apprised cops of the post, which warned of an October 8th shooting at an AMC theater.

The author of the post, which appeared on the “cheezeclazone” Instagram page, wrote “My name is Nikolai Dixon” and included the name of the Wilmington high school Dixon attends.

In announcing Dixon’s arrest, police noted that the teenager did not “have the means to carry out any threat.” After being booked into the New Hanover County jail, Dixon was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.