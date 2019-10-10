Cape Native Named Chief Medical Officer, Vice President of Physician Services at SoutheastHEALTH

SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman has named Matthew Janzow, MD, as the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Vice President of Physician Services, effective as of last month. Janzow’s focus will be ensuring that the physicians working at SoutheastHEALTH have what they need to provide the highest quality patient care. As CMO, Janzow noted that his primary goal is to continue to build SoutheastHEALTH’s competitive position in the regional market and help posture the hospital for future success in the rapidly changing environment of healthcare. Janzow completed his undergraduate work at Southeast Missouri State University. He received his MD degree from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He is currently working toward a Masters of Business Administration at the University of Wisconsin.

