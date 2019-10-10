Humane Society announces campaign to raise $3.7 million for a new adoption center

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has started a capital campaign to raise $3.7 million for the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot humane education and adoption center. Two lots have been purchased beside the existing adoption center in Cape Girardeau, as volunteers for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri say the facility no longer meets the needs of people and pets in the community. The existing building will become a holding center, of sorts, until animals are ready to be adopted. The new building will offer some separation from those animals not quite ready for adoption. Part of the reason for the $3.7 million price tag is a half-million dollar air-exchange heating and air-conditioning unit. The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri does not receive funding from a larger national organization. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

