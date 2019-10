A Florissant boy has been missing since August 25th. 16-year-old Tyrell Combs has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8” and 176 lbs. If you have any information, you should contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

