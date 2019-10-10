The Illinois State Police, Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (ISP/SIDTF) has arrested 7 people for offenses related to illegal drug distribution in Massac County, Illinois. 30-year-old Tony Goss Jr. of Brookport and 27-year-old Katlyn Koon of Joppa were arrested for delivery of meth. 31-year-old Amanda Perry, 35-year-old Angelynn Carlton, 51-year-old Michael Hurst, 39-year-old Dusty Baker, and 36-year-old Elizabeth Leach, all from Metropolis, were also arrested for delivery of meth.

Like this: Like Loading...