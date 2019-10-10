Thursday, October 10th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Minnesota police have reported that a Donald Trump supporter is behind bars following his arrest for displaying a handgun to a female motorist whose vehicle carried an Elizabeth Warren bumper sticker.

According to investigators, the victim was driving Monday afternoon in Moorhead, a northwest Minnesota city, when 27-year-old Joseph Schumacher pulled up next to her and rolled down his window.

Schumacher “began yelling at the female expressing his dislike” for a bumper sticker supporting Warren, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Schumacher then pointed to a Trump bumper sticker on his vehicle.

Police allege that Schumacher eventually pulled in front of the woman, he allegedly “held up a handgun inside his vehicle.” He was arrested on two felony counts of making terroristic threats, as well as misdemeanor weapons charges.