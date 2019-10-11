Collinsville, IL man pleads guilty to robbery, drug, and firearm charges

A Collinsville, IL man has pled guilty to several charges involving robbery, drugs, and firearms. 41-year-old Travis Davis has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and a crime of violence, robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In November, 2018, Davis agreed with two other people to rob a marijuana dealer in Ripley County. He fired a short-barreled shotgun at the door of the dealer’s home to gain entry, injuring one of his associates with the shotgun pellets. Davis and his companions took marijuana and firearms from the dealer, got their wounded associate, then drove back to Illinois. Davis’s sentencing is set for January 22, 2020. He faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Like this: Like Loading...