There was one fatality in a single vehicle crash last night in Dunklin County. 31-year-old Rodney Labryer of Poplar Bluff was travelling on Route J, 2 miles east Glennonville, when he ran off the road. He hit a ditch, overturned, and was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 32-year-old Thomas Victery of Poplar Bluff, suffered serious injuries. Neither of them were wearing a seat-belt.

