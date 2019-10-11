Mississippi River forecast to crest at 35 feet Friday

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest today at 35 feet, 3 feet above flood stage. The National Weather Service in Paducah, KY, says the river at Cape Girardeau is expected to remain at the 35-foot mark until Oct. 17. Forecasters predict it will fall to the 32-foot flood stage by around Oct. 24. Cape Girardeau street crews closed the Themis Street floodgate along the city’s flood wall Saturday, but do not expect the river to rise to the point the Broadway floodgate will need to be closed. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

