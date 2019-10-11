Perryville man faces charge after his pickup truck struck Cape police car

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Perryville man was charged with careless and imprudent driving after his pickup truck hit the rear of a Cape Girardeau police car and overturned yesterday on I-55. Cape Girardeau police officers were working a non-injury crash at the 102 mile marker on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County. An unnamed police officer had his flashing lights on and had deployed traffic cones to block off a lane. The officer was outside his vehicle directing traffic when the pickup truck hit the traffic cones before hitting the rear of the patrol car. 39-year-old Corey Robinson had minor injuries after his truck overturned. The officer had to move off the road to avoid being hit.

Like this: Like Loading...