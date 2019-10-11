Portion of Grandview in Jackson to be closed next week for water-line work

A one-block section of Grandview Drive in Jackson will be closed to traffic next week while workers upgrade the water line along the street. The work between Highway 25 and Edgewood Road is scheduled to start Monday and will last until Oct. 18. The work will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Street access will be limited to local traffic during construction hours with access to all driveways along the street. The street will be open to through traffic during non-construction hours. Residents are asked not to park vehicles on the street while work is underway. All work is weather permitting. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

