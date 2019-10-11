SIU Homecoming 2019 celebrates 150 years of Saluki pride

It’s time for Homecoming 2019 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. As the university marks its 150th anniversary, the theme of this year is “One Team, Saluki Dream: Celebrating 150 Years Strong.” The festivities officially kick off at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14. Chancellor John M. Dunn and Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry will proclaim the start of homecoming at the Faner Plaza. More festivities will be happening throughout the week. For the complete schedule of events and details can be found online at homecoming.siu.edu.

