Cape Girardeau man dies in crash in Perry County

A Cape Girardeau man died in a crash Saturday morning in Perry County. 30-year-old Andre Dennis was travelling on Route B north of Perry County Road 512 when he ran off the left side of the road, returned, and began sliding on the road. The truck crossed the center line several times before running off the left side of the road again. The truck overturned, ejecting Dennis from the truck because he wasn’t wearing a seat-belt. He was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Like this: Like Loading...