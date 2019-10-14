Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed for maintenance

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed for maintenance. Captain Jeremy Newsom is expecting a diver to arrive today to assist with some underwater maintenance on the ferry. He is optimistic the work can be completed today. The ferry and KYTC will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume. Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

