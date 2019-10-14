Governor appoints Almandoz to state commission

The Southeast Missourian reports that Governor Mike Parson appointed a Cape Girardeau woman to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission on Friday. Mary Jane Almandoz spent many years teaching Spanish in both public and private schools in California. Over the past 17 years, she devoted much of her time to Learn4Life Charter Schools, serving as president of several charters, holding numerous board positions and attending state and national charter conferences as a supporter and advocate of the charter school model. She served as the special events corporate sponsorship chairwoman for the city of Palmdale, California, before moving to Cape Girardeau in 2014. Almandoz is a member of the LY Chapter of PEO in Cape Girardeau.

