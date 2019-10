The John J. Pershing Medical Center is hosting their annual Go Pink and Purple 2K walk on Friday, October 18th. The event is held for breast cancer, domestic violence awareness, and recognizing families who have lost children to miscarriages. Participants are encouraged to wear pink or purple during the event. The walk will be held at the medical center’s walking track near Westwood Blvd, from noon to 2 pm.

