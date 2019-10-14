Judge rules Scott County official’s Facebook posts off limits in court case

A judge Friday barred a plaintiff’s attorney in a sex discrimination case from questioning a Scott County official about his past Facebook posts, which have been described as sexist and vulgar. At a hearing in the Common Pleas Courthouse, Judge Benjamin Lewis sided with defense attorney Bradley Hansmann’s claim the social media posts of Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jim Glueck were “neither relevant nor material to the litigation.” In court Friday, Hansmann said the social media posts in question are from 2015 and 2016, and Glueck was not a Scott County official or employee when he shared the Facebook posts. Glueck was elected presiding commissioner in 2018 and took office in January of this year. Former Scott County Jail administrator Tina Kolwyck is suing Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury for violating the Missouri Human Rights Act. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

