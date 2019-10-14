Monday, October 14th 2019 Columbus Day

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a robbery complaint, a Tennessee man forcibly removed $10 from his own grandmother’s undergarments after she refused his demand for cash. 19-year-old Memphis resident Jared Otte entered the 63-year-old victim’s home in late-August and “demanded she give him cash.”

Otte’s grandmother told police that when she declined to hand over any money, Otte pushed her onto on the bed and “held her down, raised her dress, and removed $10 from her undergarments.” The woman reportedly “suffered bruising on her arms and leg during this incident.”

The complaint does not indicate why Otte needed the cash. Otte was arrested last Tuesday on a felony robbery charge and booked into the Shelby County jail. He was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond. He is next due in court on October 15th.