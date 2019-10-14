Work scheduled in Jackson

Resurfacing of a section of Greensferry Road in Jackson is scheduled to start tomorrow and continue most of the week, if weather permitting. The street work will be from North Hope Street east beyond Greensferry’s intersection with Eastview Court, and will be done in two phases requiring the street to be closed to through traffic. The project will consist of milling operations to remove a portion of the roadway surface and applying a new asphalt pavement overlay. Residents along Greensferry will have access to their driveways during the resurfacing project, but are asked not to park vehicles on the street. Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

