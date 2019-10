The Fruitland Area Fire District is hosting their inaugural Chili Cook Off at Bayou Bar and Grill. This will be on October 26th from 2-6 pm. Each fire department will complete and you get to vote for the best chili. Marshall from Paw Patrol will make a special appearance. There will be live music by Item 9. All proceeds will go to Burns Recovered, the Midwest children’s burn camp in St. Louis.

Like this: Like Loading...