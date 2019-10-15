Scott City businessman to run for Missouri House seat

The Southeast Missourian reports that Scott City real estate agent and small-business owner Will Perry will seek a state House seat next year, setting up a Republican primary battle with Democrat-turned-Republican Jamie Burger. Perry and Burger are seeking the 148th District House seat now held by Republican Rep. Holly Rehder, who will not be able to run in 2020 because of term limits. Perry is a Navy veteran who runs a small warehousing business and serves on the Southeast Missouri Realtors Board of Directors. When Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area in 2017, Perry and other former Navy swimmers helped rescue more than 100 people.

