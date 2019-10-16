Cape council set to hire consultant for airport projects

The Cape Girardeau City Council will vote today on a measure to hire a consultant to perform planning work costing more than $472,000 as the first step toward construction of a new terminal and other major improvements to the city’s airport. A MoDOT block grant will fund 95% of the $425,310 cost of a terminal area master plan study and updating of an airport layout plan. The city will pay the remainder of the cost, totaling $21,266. In addition, the city will pay the entire cost of a $49,430 drainage study at the airport. Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy said Tuesday the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indicated the drainage study is not eligible for grant funding unless the city would develop an entire new airport master plan, which would be more expensive. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

