Missouri’s state auditor is calling on the GOP governor and state lawmakers to create a new budget tool to ensure that the state is prepared for a recession. Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway tells Capitol reporters that the state’s “Rainy Day Fund” is maintained at a level well below other states.

Galloway says the state is using the “Rainy Day Fund” for day-to-day expenses, and borrowed $500 million from it in fiscal year 2019.