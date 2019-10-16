Saint Francis Medical Center, Cape city set to prescribe new policing effort

The Southeast Missourian reports that Saint Francis Healthcare System plans to pay the salaries and benefits of five additional Cape Girardeau police officers, who will provide round-the-clock law enforcement at the medical center’s main campus. The Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to approve an agreement with Saint Francis Medical Center (SFMC) at its meeting today. The agreement spells out costs for the first two years. At least 90 days before the end of the second year, the city will propose a budget for the third year. The city and SFMC then would enter into discussions about continuing the program. Once the council approves the agreement, the city can start the hiring process.

Like this: Like Loading...