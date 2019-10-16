Six Sentenced to Prison in Illinois

Six people have been sentenced to prison in Illinois. 49-year-old Elizabeth Stell of Anna was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Financial Institution Fraud. 31-year-old Larry Turner Jr. of Anna was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Obstructing Justice. 58-year-old Nancy Forrester of Anna was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Theft. 47-year-old Shanacee Pollard of Jonesboro was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to violating probation for the original offense of one count of Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance. 38-year-old Crystal Charles of Jonesboro was sentenced to four years in prison for one count of Aggravated Identity Theft. 30-year-old Elizabeth Hartline of Dongola was sentenced to one year in prison for violating probation for the original offense of one count of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

