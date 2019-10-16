Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to court records, a naked Missouri woman who sat on her boyfriend’s face and demanded that he perform oral sex on her has pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge.

44-year-old Amy Parrino copped last month to a felony assault charge and was sentenced to three years in custody, though a Circuit Court judge stayed the execution of the prison term and placed the Columbia resident on five years’ probation.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a felony sexual assault charge against Parrino, who worked prior to her arrest as an embalmer’s assistant at a mortuary. Parrino had been locked up in the Boone County jail since her arrest last December.

She was released following her sentencing and ordered to have no contact with the victim. The affidavit reported that the victim had cuts on his arms and a cut on the bridge of his nose, which the man said was “from when Parrino sat on his face.” Red marks on his chest, the man added, were a result of Parrino striking him with a belt.