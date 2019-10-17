SADI shuttle to stop transportation service tomorrow

After more than 26 years serving the heartland, the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) is closing its shuttle service, which transports individuals with disabilities and the elderly. SADI executive director Donna Thompson said the management team made “the tough decision” to close the shuttle service after rising costs for ticket sales weren’t enough to offset expenses and upkeep for the “aging fleet” and employee wages. Tomorrow is the final day of operation for the shuttle. Over the years, the shuttle service has transported individuals for medical appointments, shopping, errands and recreation across Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Mississippi counties. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...