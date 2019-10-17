Thursday, October 17th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

There’s no crying in baseball and there’s definitely no fighting in the stands while watching a playoff game. A Houston Astros fan was arrested for allegedly slapping a New York Yankees fan as the two watched their respective teams in the second game of the American League Championship Series on Sunday.

Police said that 73-year-old James Dinkins was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge after police said he slapped the Yankees fan in the back of the head at Minute Maid Park. The unidentified Yankees fan was just cheering for his team at one point during the game.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle said the allegations against Dinkins were “troubling.” He said Houston prides itself on “hospitality, sportsmanship, and welcoming anyone from anywhere.”