Ad hoc group pushes two-pool plan for Cape, no more ‘bubble’

Ad hoc advisory committee concluded yesterday the Cape Girardeau City Council and the local school board should construct a leisure pool on the Jefferson Elementary School campus and renovate the 50-meter Central Municipal Pool as a competitive swimming venue. The move would mean an end to the inflatable “bubble” structure at the Central pool, which has been a fixture for decades and led to concerns about poor air quality in the facility. Committee members last month abandoned the idea of constructing a single indoor aquatic center at Jefferson because it would be too costly. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

