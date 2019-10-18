AG Schmitt, Coalition of Attorneys General Announce $116.9 Million Multistate Settlement with Johnson & Johnson over Transvaginal Mesh Products

There is a multistate settlement involving 41 states and the District of Columbia that will require Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon, Inc. to pay nearly $116.9 million, including over $2.4 million for Missouri specifically, for their deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices. A multistate investigation found the companies violated state consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the safety and effectiveness of the devices and failing to sufficiently disclose risks associated with their use. Transvaginal surgical mesh is a synthetic material that is surgically implanted to support the pelvic organs of women who suffer from stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse.

Like this: Like Loading...