Attorney General Schmitt to Host “Senior Safety” Presentations in St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City, and Cape Girardeau

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will host four presentations next week in cities across Missouri to speak to seniors about a wide variety of issues, including potential scams targeting the elderly, tips to avoid falling victim to scams, services offered by the Attorney General’s Office for the elderly, and more. He will be giving presentations in St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City, and Cape Girardeau. Monday’s presentation in will kick off the Attorney General’s “Senior Safety Week,” aimed at keeping Missouri’s elderly and vulnerable safe from scammers and other bad actors. His presentation in Cape Girardeau will be next Thursday at 1 p.m. at The Chateau Girardeau.

