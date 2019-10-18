Endangered person advisory Howell County

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred on County Road 3690 in Mountain View at 4:20 p.m. last Friday. 15-year-old Destiney Layman walked away from a school bus stop after school last Friday. She is 5’9” and 145 lbs. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, braces, and a scar on her chin. She was last seen wearing a black and blue “hooey” hat, black pullover hooded sweatshirt, jeans and cowboy boots. She was adopted several years ago and may be attempting to locate her biological family in the areas of Poplar Bluff or Paragould, AR. She may attempt to dye her hair or alter her appearance. Destiney has been diagnosed with severe depression and does not have her medication. Contact the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544 or 911 with any information.

