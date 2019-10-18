Friday, October 18th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man in Washington state threatened his roommate with a metal rod because he believed he was a vampire. The 40-year-old suspect from Bremerton accused his roommate of being a blood-sucking vampire and threatened to kill him with the metal rod on Monday.

The wannabe Van Helsing then whacked him in the chest with the rod, causing visible swelling. His roommate alerted police and said he feared for his life because the man is larger than him and mentally ill. The man was arrested and charged with felony assault.