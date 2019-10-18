Sidewalk improvements in Perry County

Contractor crews will make sidewalk improvements on state routes in Altenburg and Frohna. They will be working on Route C in Perry County from Route A in Altenburg to Saxon Memorial Drive in Frohna and Route A in Perry County from Route C in Altenburg to just east of Industrial Drive in Frohna. The work will begin Thursday and will continue through Nov. 15. Crews will work between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. throughout the week, with occasional work Saturdays. Periodic lane closures will occur, and the work zone will be marked with signs and flaggers. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

