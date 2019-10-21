Coast Guard calls of search for aircraft piloted by Cape Girardeau trauma surgeon

The U.S. Coast Guard ended its search in the Gulf of Mexico for a small aircraft piloted by a St. Francis Healthcare System trauma surgeon, who officials believe crashed last week en route from Cape Girardeau to Gonzales, Louisiana. 63-year-old Steven Schumacher was traveling alone in a twin-engine plane. His family reported him missing hours after he was scheduled to arrive Wednesday night. U.S. Coast Guard Crews spent roughly 21 hours searching for the plane, covering more than 62,500 square-nautical miles before calling it off Sunday. The plane’s last position over the Gulf was 440 miles off Louisiana’s coast, and federal air controllers weren’t able to contact Schumacher. The Coast Guard and Mexican Navy had been searching for the plane but found no signs of it.

