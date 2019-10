Schnucks Cape Girardeau, the Salvation Army and KZIM KSIM are teaming up this year for the annual Coats for Kids Drive on November 1st!

Bring your extra winter items to Schnucks in Cape Girardeau on November 1st between 6 am and 6 pm. We’re taking hats, gloves, scarves, coats, snow suits and other winter wear.

Your donations will be given to local families and children who really need them. Make an impact on your community this winter by making a donation to Coats for Kids.