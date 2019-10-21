Parson says MO could join others in suing e-cigarette companies

Governor Parson says Missouri could join a chorus of others suing e-cigarette companies. During a press conference last week, Parson said state agencies are developing a campaign about the dangers of vaping among youth. The Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County has joined several others across the country in suing Juul claiming the company has harmed its students through deceptive marketing and misconduct.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey says the use of vaping devices among high school students increasing by 80 percent nationally from 2017-18.