New program to bring electric car charging stations across Missouri

There will soon be more places to recharge your car batteries around Missouri. Ameren Missouri received Missouri Public Service Commission approval for the program that will bring more electric vehicle charging stations to the Ameren Missouri service territory. It’s the latest component of the $11 million investment Ameren Missouri Charge Ahead program to encourage adoption of electric vehicles. Starting early next year, business owners can apply for incentives to offset construction costs of electric vehicle charging stations. The program consists of two distinct pieces: long-distance travel and local travel. As a part of the Charge Ahead program, Ameren Missouri is exploring the benefits of using technology that may help customers automatically charge their electric vehicles at times when the electric grid has the lowest associated emissions.

