Stoddard County Officials searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ bank robber

The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male suspect that robbed Southern Bank in Essex on Trotter St. yesterday afternoon. After obtaining an unknown amount of cash from the bank teller, the suspect left the bank and got into an older model four door sedan with faded headlight lenses and traveled towards Dexter. Witnesses say the suspect who robbed the bank was described as a black male, approximately 5″10 – 6″00 tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a Red sock cap with a grey beard and goatee. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information pertained to this case, please call the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office at 573-568-4654, or your local law enforcement agency.

Like this: Like Loading...