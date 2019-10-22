USDA Invests over $21 Million in Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements for Rural Missourians

The USDA is investing over $21 million to improve vital water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the state. Over 26,000 rural Missourians will benefit from the funding. The funding is provided through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. Eligible applicants include rural cities, towns and water districts. The funds can be used for drinking water, storm water drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents. Caruthersville, Scott County, Hayti, Campbell, Stoddard County, and Naylor are among the areas receiving funding.

