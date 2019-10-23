Attorney General Schmitt Joins Bipartisan Antitrust Probe of Facebook

The Missouri Attorney General’s office is part of a bipartisan investigation by state attorneys general into Facebook’s potential violation of state and federal antitrust laws. The multi-state coalition will conduct a wide-ranging investigation in accordance with federal and state antitrust laws to determine whether Facebook has harmed competition, raised prices for advertising, reduced the quality of consumer experiences, or misused consumer data. Attorney General Eric Schmitt is joined in the investigation by attorneys general from 47 states and territories.

