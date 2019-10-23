Cape Girardeau Woman Claims $3 Million Mega Millions Prize

With a $3 million ticket in hand, Cathy Blackwell of Cape Girardeau claimed the largest non-jackpot Mega Millions prize ever won in Missouri. Blackwell won a base prize of $1 million. Because she added Megaplier to her play for another dollar, her prize was multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, which was 3. The winning Mega Millions numbers on Oct. 8 were: 5, 8, 10, 17 and 48, and the Mega Ball was 3. Two Missouri Lottery players have won Mega Millions jackpots since sales for the Draw Game began in the state, and an additional 16 players have won $1 million, but Blackwell’s ticket is the first Match 5 winner with an added Megaplier since the base prize was raised to $1 million in 2013. In the most recent fiscal year, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $8.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received over $866,000 in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs in the county received $8.1 million.

