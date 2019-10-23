Missouri House Committee to Hold Fourth Hearing on Slot Machines

A Missouri House committee will hold its fourth hearing tomorrow in Jefferson City about alleged illegal slot machines. House Special Interim Committee on Gaming Chairman Dan Shaul says he believes this issue will end up at the Missouri Supreme Court, because of big money on both sides.

Shaul also believes the issue will be litigated for three or four years. Alleged illegal slot machines can be found in bars, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores. The committee meets tomorrow at noon at the Statehouse, and they’ll also hear testimony about fantasy sports.