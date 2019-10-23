Poplar Bluff couple facing charges after robbing Essex Bank

The identity of a man who robbed the Southern Bank of Essex has been released. Officials say the robber has been identified as Glenn Hamilton of Poplar Bluff. Hamilton handed the teller of the bank a note saying to give him money. Hamilton then allegedly motioned to his side as if he had a handgun. He made away with around $1,900. He is also on parole for felony possession of cocaine. Officials have also taken Jamie White of Poplar Bluff into custody, after video footage showed that she drove Hamilton away after the robbery. They have both been charged with felony of first-degree robbery, and are being held without bond. The location of their arrest has not been released.

Like this: Like Loading...