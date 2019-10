The southbound lane of the 1500 block of North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed for repairs starting Thursday. The northbound lane will remain open during the street work. Southbound traffic will be detoured west on Bertling Street to Henderson Avenue, south on Henderson to New Madrid Street and east on New Madrid back to North Sprigg. The city expects to reopen the southbound lane over the weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...