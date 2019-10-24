68-year-old Texico man identified as hiker found dead in Shawnee National Forest

The search for a missing hiker was called off Tuesday after a body was found in the Shawnee National Forest. The body of 68-year-old Don Wall, of Texico, was found at a campsite in the forest by horseback riders. A search was organized around midday Tuesday after a hiker was reported to have been late in returning from a trip to the Inspiration Point area. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said that law enforcement from the county and the National Forest executed a search focusing on the River to River Trail and that Wall did not make it to his end destination Monday as planned. Union County investigators are still looking into the nature of Wall’s death.

